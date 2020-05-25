Larimer and Douglas counties allowed to open gyms in Colorado after requests were approved by the state

Hitting the gym is one thing many people can't wait to do during the current pandemic. A Colorado county got the okay to do so this past weekend when its variance request was approved by the state.

The same night El Paso County was granted approval to open restaurants, Larimer County got the green light for restaurants, gyms, movie theatres churches and indoor malls.

Douglas County also was also approved to open gyms.

The guidance set in place for Larimer County could be similar to what the rest of the state can expect in the near future, as long as the spread of the virus remains under control.

A checklist for gym restrictions was posted by the Larimer County Health Department:

-Capacity for indoor portions of the facility will be limited to 50% of the maximum allowed occupancy while ensuring a minimum of 28 square feet per person and no more than 175 people.

-Clients must be instructed to wear face coverings when entering the establishment and at all times except when a face covering inhibits the participants ability to participate in a fitness activity.

-Consider creating gym hours where face coverings are strictly required.

-In use machines and equipment must be separated by six feet or more. Adjacent equipment closer than 6 feet must be blocked off to prevent use.

-Cleaning supplies for handles, benches, pins, seats, etc must be available at each machine that will be used.

-Equipment must be cleaned after each use.

-Staff must be available to monitor the number of people in the facility, screen clients upon entry for COVID-19 symptoms, and to assist with and monitor the cleaning and disinfection of equipment between users.

-Saunas and steam rooms must remain closed.

-Pools in gyms may open for training, team practices, or instructional classes provided six feet of distance can be provided between participants during instruction or training in the pool. Open swim and other public use of the pool must remain closed.

-Employees who are symptomatic must be excluded from the workplace and required to isolate for 10 days. They should be encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 either through a local provider or Larimer County’s community wide testing.

“We are pleased that the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment has approved these requests and that our community can continue taking a measured approach to reopening. We've appreciated the opportunity to work with local businesses to find innovative and creative ways to resume services carefully,” says Tom Gonzales, Public Health Director for Larimer County. “The health department will continue to collaborate with our hospitals daily to monitor capacity triggers and are confident that we can slowly reopen business ahead of the statewide safer at home restrictions.”