Large fire burning in Otero County with high winds expected Saturday

Crews started battling a large brush fire in Otero County on Thursday that continues to burn into Friday evening.

The blaze is near a Fort Carson training site known as Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site on the south side of the state.

On Friday, air resources were battling the fire alongside wildland firefighters on the ground.

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, the estimated size of the fire was 1,800 acres according to an official with Fort Carson. According to the Otero County Sheriff's Office, there was 0 percent containment on the fire as of noon on Friday.

No structures were threatened last time this article was updated.

11 News Chief Meteorologist Brian Bledsoe is forecasting high winds on Saturday with gusts between 50 and 70 mph, adding an additional challenge for firefighters during the weekend if the fire is still burning.

As updates become available this article will be updated.