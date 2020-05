Colorado Springs firefighters were called to a hazmat situation on Wednesday after someone apparently dumped two large drums of oil on the side of the road.

The two 55-gallon oil drums were found at W. Fillmore and Sinton Road, just to the east of I-25. A photo showed the barrels had been leaking before crews got to the area.

The fire department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the dumping to contact police at 719-444-7000.