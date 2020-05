A weak landspout tornado was spotted in Colorado Wednesday night.

Photos from the Weld County Sheriff appear to show the damage left behind. The photos were taken in a rural area close to County Road 47 and Highway 392. The area is northeast of Greeley.

Windspeeds were about 80 to 100 mph.

Details on any possible injuries or just how much damage was caused were not available last time this article was updated at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday.