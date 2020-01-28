Krystal Lee sentenced to 3 years in Kelsey Berreth murder cover-up

UPDATE (11 a.m.): Krystal Lee has been sentenced to three years in prison. That was the maximum sentence she could have received. She will also have a mandatory one year of parole after she serves time in prison.

PREVIOUS (6:50 a.m.): The ex-flame who helped Patrick Frazee cover up the brutal killing of Kelsey Berreth before becoming the star witness at his murder trial will learn her fate Tuesday.

In exchange for her role in the murder case against Frazee, prosecutors agreed to a lesser sentence for former Idaho nurse Krystal Lee. That sentence will be revealed in court Tuesday.

Lee, 33, provided critical information that helped clinch a murder conviction for Frazee, including revealing just how long he plotted to kill the mother of his child and what became of the body. Revelations included:

- Telling authorities Frazee enlisted her to kill Berreth for him. He wanted Lee to befriend Berreth and gain her trust, then lace the 29-year-old's coffee with poison or bludgeon her with a blunt object. Lee said she went as far as to buy coffee from Starbucks but couldn't go through with it.

- Lee admitted to driving from Idaho to Colorado to clean up the murder scene inside Berreth's Woodland Park condo. She testified on what she saw in that condo, including pointing out blood splatter and where she found a tooth. She later drove Berreth's cell phone hundreds of miles to make it look like Berreth had left the state.

- Lee took law enforcement to Frazee's property and showed where he poured gasoline over the tote bag Berreth's body was thrown in and burned her remains. Body camera footage of Lee showing authorities the burn spot was played for the courtroom during the trial. To date, Berreth's remains have never been found.

- Most chillingly of all, she told the courtroom Frazee revealed Berreth's final words: "Please stop."

In return for her information, Lee pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and faces up to three years in prison.

"Krystal Lee, when she came forward with all this information, it was information that we didn't have, we didn't know. We didn't know how Kelsey had died," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Viehman.

Prosecutors said Lee's information kept the Berreth case from becoming cold and helped lead to a murder conviction.

District Attorney Dan May made no secret of his displeasure in having to strike a deal with Frazee's admitted accomplice.

"We made a deal with the devil and I’m not proud of it. She deserves every day a judge decides to sentence her."

Court begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday.