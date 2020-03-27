Woman who helped cover up murder being considered for halfway house

Friday, 11 News learned Krystal Lee, the woman who helped Patrick Frazee cover up the murder of Kelsey Berreth, is being considered for a halfway house.

The District Attorney's office sent us this statement:

The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has been informed that the above named offender is being referred, according to Colorado Law, for consideration of placement in a community corrections program (halfway house).

THIS PROCESS IS SEPARATE FROM, AND IN ADDITION TO, PAROLE AND THE PAROLE BOARD HEARING PROCESS.

Offenders placed in community corrections may progress to the Intensive Supervision Program (ISP) to be monitored electronically and reside outside of the halfway house.

“On behalf of Kelsey Berreth’s family and friends, along with a still-healing community, we vigorously oppose moving this defendant to any community-based alternative, such as community corrections. It shall never be forgotten that his defendant – who worked as a nurse - was aware of convicted murderer Patrick Frazee’s intent to kill Kelsey Berreth, and had she notified anyone – any law enforcement agency or even the victim herself – Ms. Berreth would likely be with her family today. She further drove to Colorado from her home state of Idaho to assist Mr. Frazee after the fact, and proceeded to clean up a gruesome, bloody crime scene. When Judge Scott Sells handed down a three year prison sentence he said what she did was “cold, calculating and cruel” and that if he sentenced her to probation it would minimize the depravity of her actions. We believe that sending her to a halfway house would do just that. This defendant was sentenced to serve three years in prison for her participation in a horrible, depraved crime – 1,095 days. To date she has served barely sixty.

The fact that this defendant is even being considered for “step-down” placement demonstrates once again that Colorado’s sentencing scheme is outrageously, dishearteningly distorted – with an utter lack of truth in sentencing - and is in desperate need of reform.” - District Attorney Dan May and Senior Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Viehman.

