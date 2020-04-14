Kroger asks politicians to consider grocery workers 'extended first responders'

Grocery store workers are on the front lines when it comes to providing food to the masses during this global pandemic. For this reason, Kroger is reaching out to leaders across our country asking them to consider their employees "extended first responders" or "emergency personnel."

The purpose of the request is not a symbolic one. Under the designation, grocery workers would receive special access to PPE.

King Soopers is part of Kroger.

Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen and UFCW International President Marc Perrone released the following statement on Tuesday:

"Since the onset of this pandemic, Kroger family of companies associates, who are also members of the UFCW, have been working tirelessly to make sure that millions of American families have the fresh food and products they need. As all Americans are now witnessing - grocery workers play a critical role in our communities and they must be protected.

Working together, Kroger and the UFCW have already taken significant steps to keep Kroger associates safe and reward them for their incredible sacrifices throughout this ongoing crisis. The truth is more must be done and it must be done now.

Given the significant daily risk these workers face, we are calling on all of our federal and state leaders to take immediate action. Specifically, we are requesting our nation's leaders to assign a temporary designation of first responder or emergency personnel status for all grocery workers. Make no mistake, this designation is absolutely critical as it will ensure these frontline workers have priority access to personal protection equipment like masks and gloves.

This urgent call for temporary first responder or emergency personnel status is not just about protecting grocery store workers; it is also about protecting the customers they serve and our nation's food supply in general.

We urge our national and statewide elected leaders to act now and protect these essential workers."