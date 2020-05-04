Kroger, Costco to limit meat purchases in some states

The slowdown at meat processing plants from the coronavirus pandemic has led to a new wave of panic-shopping. This has led some grocery stores to impose limits on meat purchases.

Kroger, which operates King Soopers and City Market, is among the grocery companies that says it will be limiting ground beef and pork purchases in some of its stores. The company did not specify which stores, so it's unknown at this time whether Colorado locations will be affected.

Costco is limiting purchase of fresh beef, pork and poultry products to a total of three items per member.

Other large grocers said they expect to be periodically out of stock on different types of cuts.

In recent weeks, top meat suppliers have announced temporary closures as their workers fall ill with COVID-19.

President Trump signed an executive order to compel meat plants to stay open during the crisis.

