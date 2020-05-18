Kohl's reopens stores in Colorado

If you've been stocking up on Kohl's Cash waiting to spend it in person, the retailer announced it reopened stores in Colorado on Monday.

"In preparation for a safe reopening, the company has made significant enhancements to the store environment and staff operations to prioritize the health and safety of Kohl’s customers and associates," Weston Banker, the Senior Coordinator for Public Relations representing Kohl's wrote on Monday.

Kohl's will have reduced shopping hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice. They are also offering "dedicated shopping hours" for at-risk individuals including seniors every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to noon.

Click here for more information on what Kohl's stores across the country are doing to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

