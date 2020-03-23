Kohl's and Bed, Bath & Beyond latest to close doors during coronavirus outbreak

Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s are the latest retail chains to close stores because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bed Bath & Beyond announced Sunday it plans to close all stores in the U.S. and Canada until April 3. It will continue to provide pay and benefits to affected employees during this time.

Last week, the company planned to temporarily close only about half of its stores and keep the other half open, but some employees expressed concern.

Kohl’s is closing all of its more than 1,100 stores nationwide. That will last until at least April 1. The company says it plans to provide two calendar weeks of pay for employees.

Rivals including Macy’s, Nordstrom, JCPenney, and TJMaxx have all shut their doors.

Bed Bath & Beyond said its BuyBuyBaby and Harmon Face Values stores will stay open.

