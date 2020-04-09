King Soopers announces more hours for seniors and people at risk

King Soopers announced on Thursday that they are extending hours of operation to accommodate customers and to further promote social distancing in all stores.

Effective Monday, April 13th, all stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. These additional hours will help to spread out traffic in stores and reduces the number of customers waiting in line, a spokesperson for King Soopers said in a statement.

They also announced that hours for seniors and at risk customers will be extended to 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The store will also be closing early on Easter Sunday. The stores says this is to provide workers time to rest and be with their families- hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

