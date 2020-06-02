King Soopers employee at West Uintah location tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at the King Soopers on West Uintah has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the company did not release any additional information. 11 News has inquired about the dates the employee last worked and whether they were exhibiting any symptoms.

Previously, when employees have tested positive, King Soopers has disinfected the store in question following local, state and federal public health agencies.

11 News will update this article as more information becomes available.

The store is located at the intersection with 19th Street in Old Colorado City.