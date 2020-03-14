King Soopers changing store hours to 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

King Soopers announced on Saturday it is adjusting hours at all locations.

Effective March 15, all locations will temporarily change their service hours from 5 a.m. to midnight to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"This change in service hours will allow our store teams to focus on stocking the fresh, affordable food and essentials that our customers are looking for when they walk in our stores," the company sent out in a release. "In everything we do, we’re guided by our values and our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit. We remain focused on doing all the things we need to do to keep our associates and customers safe and healthy."

It isn't clear when the hours will go back to normal. The change comes as people continue to flood grocery stores amid concerns over coronavirus (COVID-19).