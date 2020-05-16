King Soopers announces "Thank You Pay" for employees

King Soopers and parent company Kroger Co. have announced they are providing "Thank you pay" for hourly front line grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center employees during the pandemic.

The company made $130 million dollars available for the pay of these workers when the pandemic hit in the beginning of March. This will follow the multiple Hero Bonuses that were paid in April through mid-May, with a final payment by May 23.

The company says qualified full-time employees will get a one time payment of $400, qualified part-time employees will get $200. They will be paid in two installments on May 30 and June 18.

The company will also continue its emergency leave guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steve Burnham, the President of King Soopers said, "We want our associates to continue to feel supported in prioritizing their health. Our associates should only be working if they are healthy and symptom free. By continuing paid emergency leave, our associates most directly affected by the virus or experiencing related symptoms should feel supported in staying home, promoting a safer environment to work and shop in.”

