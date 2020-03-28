King Soopers provides new careers to more than 1,400 in Colorado

King Soopers announced it has recently provided new career opportunities to more than 1,400 workers in Colorado.

This comes soon after the grocery chain announced immediate job openings to keep up with unprecedented business from COVID-19.

In the next few weeks they are looking to hire an additional 1,500 employees.

In a statement, a spokesperson for King Soopers added “During this time of uncertainty, King Soopers is committed to remaining a constant. We have a responsibility to our associates, customers and communities, and we will continue to be here… for any need.”

For more information on King Soopers job openings, please CLICK HERE