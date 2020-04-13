Kayaker dies at Monument Lake on Monday

Rescue crews did everything they could to save a man who was kayaking in Monument Lake on Monday.

Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District (TLMFPD) received a call at about 10:15 in the morning for a man who was in distress in the water. When crews were able to get him out of the lake, he wasn't breathing. CPR was performed on scene before the victim was rushed to the hospital. The man passed away, he was reportedly alone at the lake.

An official with TLMFPD told 11 News it was snowing on and off at the time of the rescue attempt.

The identity of the victim was not available last time this article was updated.

"Our hearts go out to the victim and their family," TLMFPD wrote on social media. "Please use caution when recreating around water!"