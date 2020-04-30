KKTV staff lose mother, grandfather to COVID-19 virus

This is a difficult update for our 11 News family.

COVID-19 has become a personal story for our newsroom as two of our staff members learned they had family infected.

We're heartbroken to report both lost close relatives in recent days.

11 News photographer Kelsie Ingram lost her grandfather late last week. Her grandmother also tested positive for the virus but was asymptomatic and has since been cleared.

Wednesday night, the mother of creative services producer Keith Earl-Evans lost her fight with COVID-19.

Keith shared his family's ordeal with our viewers last weekend as both his mother and stepfather battled the virus at Penrose Hospital. At the time, his stepfather Del was stable and showing improvement, but his mother was in the ICU.

Linda, already a cancer survivor, fought the virus with everything she had. Keith described his mother as one of the strongest women he has ever known.

He posted the devastating news on Facebook Wednesday night.

"This is a nightmare that I never imagined would ever happen. This evil virus has robbed us of such a beautiful soul."

Her illness lasted less than a week, underscoring how quickly the coronavirus can move in and upturn a family's life.

"This is too soon, we had so many plans left to make, so many adventures we wanted to take. I had no idea we were on such borrowed time. "

Keith is grateful to the staff at Penrose Hospital for the love and care they gave his mother in her last days, as well as the support they showed to her family.

"They are superheroes," he said.

Our 11 News family hurts deeply for Keith and Kelsie. Knowing the toll it is taking on their families and people across the state and country, we are urging everyone reading this to continue taking social distancing and other protective measures seriously, even with the stay-at-home order lifted.

Keith believes that order allowed his mother to get the best treatment possible and is what is saving his stepfather's life.

"If people had not been social distancing, if people had not been wearing masks, if Colorado did not have [the stay-at-home] order in place ... the hospitals would have been overwhelmed and they wouldn't have been able to care for them."

His message for anyone reading this:

"Hug your family right now, make every second count, and say 'I love you' every second you can."