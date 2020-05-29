Justice Department backs Colorado church suit against Polis

The U.S. Justice Department is supporting a Colorado church’s claim that state measures to combat the coronavirus discriminate against houses of worship and violate First Amendment rights to religious freedoms.

The department said Friday it has filed a “statement of interest” in a Denver federal court lawsuit filed this week by High Plains Harvest Church. The northern Colorado church wants the court to overturn a limit of 10 people per room in church gatherings.

It says that Polis’ administration imposes more severe restrictions on gatherings at houses of worship than it does for restaurants or retail stores. The governor's office says it believes its actions are constitutional.