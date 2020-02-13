'Sorry... not sorry..': Driver called out by authorities in Colorado for pitiful attempt at clearing windshield of snow

Taking a few extra minutes to brush off your windshield following a snowstorm could save you the hassle of dealing with authorities, or even worse, causing a crash because you couldn't see!

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office shamed one Colorado driver on social media Thursday. Photos from the sheriff's office showed a pitiful attempt at cleaning snow off the windshield. From the outside of the car, it looked like 50 percent of the windshield had been cleaned off. The view from the inside was even worse.

"Note to self....take the time to brush off the WHOLE windshield," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "In this driver's attempt to get to work quicker, he was actually delayed by us... sorry.. not sorry."

Colorado State Patrol says the fine for having an obstructed view is $48.50. It's also a primary offense, which means you can be pulled over for it. Drivers can also be cited further if involved in an incident.

Back in December of 2019, police told 11 News they believe a pedestrian was hit because a driver didn't take a few extra minutes to scrape snow off their windshield.