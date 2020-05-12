Judge rules against Weld County in coronavirus jail dispute

A federal judge says the Weld County jail has violated its inmates’ constitutional rights in the way it handled the coronavirus. Judge Philip Brimmer ruled Monday that Sheriff Steve Reams failed to take adequate measures to protect inmates.

The Greeley Tribune reports. the ruling came after the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on behalf of several inmates who considered themselves to be at high risk. Reams' office says it is compiling a list of medically vulnerable inmates in response to the judge's ruling and will then decide about jail operations.

The ACLU says the ruling should serve as a warning to other sheriffs in the state.

