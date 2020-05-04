J.Crew files for bankruptcy

J.Crew Group has become the first national U.S. retailer to file for bankruptcy protection since the coronavirus pandemic began, CNN is reporting.

According to CNN, the clothing retailer, which operates J.Crew and Madewell, has filed to begin Chapter 11 proceedings in bankruptcy court and has reached a deal with its lenders to convert about $1.65 billion of debt into equity.

J.Crew Group is expecting to remain in business during the proceedings and believes they'll come out of bankruptcy a profitable company, CNN said.

Bankruptcy isn't always a death knell for companies; it's often used to shed debt and shutter locations doing poorly. J.Crew's move, however, comes at a time of uncertainty for traditional retailers, whose post-pandemic future has seemed murky.

