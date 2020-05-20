'It's now the law,' Town of Carbondale in Colorado now requiring masks in public

Another Colorado town is requiring face masks in public areas in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The emergency ordinance was passed on Tuesday for the Town of Carbondale and reads in part:

This change means it is now required by law for the public to wear a cloth face covering or nonmedical mask when entering and while inside places of business at locations where public contact is likely, including but not limited to within all common areas and lobbies at front desks, within public seating or waiting areas, and within all portions or retail grocery, and restaurant businesses that are accessible by customers."

The ordinance is effective immediately.

On Wednesday, the Town of Carbondale posted the following to Facebook: