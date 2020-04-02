‘It’s been devastating’: Small businesses change tactics, still struggling amid pandemic

Icing on the Cake, a local bakery near Memorial Park, should be celebrating being open four years in June.

Instead, owner Mischa Halberg said she’s not sure her shop will make it to that anniversary.

“It’s been devastating to the business,” she said. “Our income has gone down so much that we’re in jeopardy of having to close the doors, at least during what’s going on. Hopefully we’ll be able to stay open, but it’s not looking good.”

The bakery has noticed fewer people buying cakes, cupcakes and cookies because everyone is staying home more and events are being canceled to stay in line with health and safety guidelines.

“The weddings are being postponed and canceled, and people are scared and wanting their money back,” Halberg said. “With graduation, we don’t know what’s going to happen with the graduations. We’re assuming they’re all being canceled, therefore, we won’t have the cakes to make for the graduations.”

Halberg said she used to have seven full-time employees, but she’s had to lay off a few. The employees that are still working have had their hours cut drastically. Halberg said she also might reduce the store’s hours.

In an effort to keep business coming in, Icing on the Cake is expanding its menu to include homemade bread. White, wheat and cinnamon raisin bread is currently available with plans to add Parmesan garlic and sourdough.

“Because of the shortage in Colorado Springs and people buying everything off the shelves, we decided that we would try to help with that and make bread so people had bread to eat with their families,” Halberg said.

The bakery is also offering DIY cupcake and cookie decorating kits, which would make a fun project for kids while they’re home from school.

“We even have unicorn cupcake kits that we’re offering,” Halberg said. “So for anybody who would like to keep their kiddos busy while they’re home, those are a fun activity to do with your kids and make memories with.”

If people don’t want to come inside the shop, Icing on the Cake is offering curbside pickup and discounted deliveries.

Halberg said she’s also considering adding a few breakfast items to the menu to keep people coming in.

She said local businesses like hers really need support from the community during this time.

“For small businesses, we don’t have the financial backup that the big corporations have to keep us afloat during times like this,” Halberg said. “For a lot of the businesses, we came out of slow season right into this pandemic, so it was already hard for us, especially restaurants, bakeries like myself and then to go right into the pandemic has just been devastating for most of us.”

One way people can support small businesses is buying gift cards.

“If you’re not in need of a cake or a dessert today, maybe you could get a gift certificate for a later time. Anything helps us small businesses.”