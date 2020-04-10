‘It’s a powerful opportunity’: Local churches hope to reach more people with online services

Good Friday and Easter Sunday services will look a little different this year.

Churches in Colorado and across the country have closed their doors and switched to online services amid the coronavirus pandemic. That’s led to an unanticipated benefit: thousands of people from around the world are now tuning in.

“Every week, the online viewership has gone up, and we expect, because this is Good Friday and Easter weekend, we expect 100,000 people to watch our services this weekend. So it’s really a remarkable opportunity,” said Brady Boyd, senior pastor for New Life Church in northern Colorado Springs.

Boyd said his church has about 15,000 active members, but 40,000 to 60,000 people have been tuning in for weekly digital services.

“I think this virus has awakened people’s hunger for spiritual things, and I’m hearing this from pastors all over the city that they’re having record numbers of people tune in to their online services,” he said. “So I think there’s certainly a hunger and a thirst for good news right now. So I think it’s a great opportunity for the church.”

New Life said it was already streaming services online before the pandemic even started, so it wasn’t too hard to switch to completely digital services. The biggest challenge was for Boyd himself.

“Preaching and teaching requires a lot of interaction with people who are sitting in front of you. I don’t know if my jokes are funny because I can’t hear any laughter. It’s just really strange to be in an empty room preaching to a cold camera,” he said. “It’s hard to know how your audience is responding, so that’s been the big challenge I think. It’s been disorienting for us as pastors to learn how to communicate without people in front of us.”

Woodmen Valley Chapel’s lead pastor agrees.

“People think that they’re looking at the preacher, but the preacher actually can see them too,” Josh Lindstrom said. “So it’s a little odd to be looking at a camera and just taken by faith that people are out there.”

Lindstrom said his church was also prepared to switch to 100 percent digital services, but he wasn’t anticipating the response.

“It’s been incredible. We’ve been seeing like over 30 countries tuning in, which has been so exciting to see some of our global partners and, I think, their friends dial up.”

With Good Friday and Easter Sunday services online this year, both pastors say it presents a unique opportunity to reach more people.

“I think that there’s people that otherwise wouldn’t go to church on a weekend, but given all that people are going through and trying to sort through all of these different emotions that people have in this season we are in, I think people are a little more open,” Lindstrom said.

“The message of Jesus is a very hopeful message. It’s a very encouraging message, and right now, people need a lot of encouragement. People need a lot of hope,” Boyd said. “They need a lot of strength, and we’re finding that tens of thousands of people are tuning into our church services that would have never probably come into our doors right now, but they’re tuning in because they’re looking for answers. They’re looking for hope. They’re looking for something that will strengthen their lives.”

New Life Church will broadcast its Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m. Easter Sunday services will be at 9 and 11 a.m. People can watch online, on YouTube or on Facebook.

11 News will be showing Woodmen Valley Chapel’s Easter service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. It will be an hour long service with no commercials. People can watch the church’s Good Friday service online at 6 p.m. Weekly Sunday services will be posted there, as well.