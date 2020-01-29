‘It’ll help traffic on the interstate’: Ramp meters popping up around Colorado Springs

The Colorado Department of Transportation is installing new technology along I-25 that will hopefully help congestion.

These new ramp meters have been installed at the Fontanero on-ramp for northbound I-25.

Crews are putting up ramp meters at 12 on-ramps to control how many cars can merge onto the interstate at one time. This video explains ramp metering.

“We’re metering the traffic and that gives the traffic on the ramp the chance to get into traffic without slowing up traffic on I-25,” said Dan Hunt, a CDOT resident engineer.

The meters will be installed at the following on-ramps:

South Academy Boulevard to NB I-25

West Bijou Street to NB I-25

West Uintah Street to SB I-25

West Uintah Street to NB I-25

Fontanero Street to NB I-25

Fontanero Street to SB I-25

Fillmore Street to SB I-25

Fillmore Street to NB I-25

Garden of the Gods Road to NB I-25

Garden of the Gods Road to SB I-25

South Rockrimmon Boulevard to SB I-25

Nevada Avenue to NB I-25

Similar devices are already in place on highways around Denver, but this is the first time they’re being installed south of the capital city.

“It’ll help traffic on the interstate because you won’t have everybody trying to get on at once,” Hunt said. “Instead of hitting that end of the ramp and you’re still not up to speed ... it’ll help you merge into traffic a lot safer.”

CDOT said the red and green lights will be activated when traffic on I-25 starts slowing to around 45 mph.

Even though the poles are already installed, crews say there’s still more work to do before the lights are ready to go.

“What’s going to happen next is we’re going to cut the loops in the pavement, which are the vehicle detection,” Hunt said. “So that will sense that there’s a vehicle there, and it will turn the light to green to allow the vehicle to go.”

Hunt said crews might have to close lanes on the on-ramps during the work.

“We ask people to be careful because we have workers out there and just be cautious of them,” he said. “You’ll see them at various locations on the ramps, so just drive safe and just be careful around them.”

Hunt said he expects the South Academy ramp meter to be ready first.

Work on the project started in August. All the lights are expected to be fully functional by the summer.