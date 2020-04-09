‘It hasn’t been easy’: Small businesses feel impact of stay at home order

Small business in downtown Colorado Springs have had to make tough decisions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Richard Skorman, co-owner of Poor Richard’s, said his shop has had to lay off more than half its staff.

“We had 53 employees about a month ago, and we’re down to about 20,” Skorman said. “We’re trying to keep as many of them working as we can.”

Since Gov. Jared Polis ordered all sit-down bars and restaurants to close their dining rooms and all nonessential businesses to close completely, the popular shops have had to reinvent how they do business. While the restaurant is offering curbside pick-up and delivery, the bookstore and toy shop have moved to online sales.

“People really are sitting at home wondering what to do. We have a lot of educational toys and books for kids, so there is that link as well,” Skorman said. “We want people to be able to keep stimulated. That is an important part of what we had done as a regular business, so we’re hoping we can do that and deliver safely to people.”

For the employees who are still working, Poor Richard’s has taken extra safety precautions.

“So one of the things we had to do was to reconstruct our kitchen so they could be many feet apart. They’re about 10-12 feet apart from each other, and we’re still able to serve the food,” Skorman said. “We don’t take money, we only take credit cards. When we deliver to people, we leave it on their porches. We don’t have any contact with them, and same thing when people pick up at the curb. We are very careful to have safe distance when they come pick up and when we drop off.”

Skorman said he’s applied for a federal loan, but his shop hasn’t heard back from the bank yet. For the time being, Skorman said business is down about 75 percent.

“It’s very uncertain times for small business owners. I think everybody out there is super worried and wondering how they’re going to survive day to day.”

Once the pandemic passes, Skorman said he hopes to hire all the employees back. He just doesn’t know when that will happen. In the meantime, he’s pleading with the community to shop local.

“We’re all struggling. If anybody is open, they’re spending a lot more labor hours trying to make things safe, and we all are doing our best to keep our employees working and to keep a little bit of money coming in paying rent and all the bills. Support us locally.”