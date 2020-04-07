Is golf and pickleball still allowed under stay-at-home order? City says yes, but...

Are sports like golf and pickleball still allowed under the stay-at-home order?

The city and state say yes: Springs-owned courses Patty Jewett and Valley Hi reopened over the weekend and the city says pickleball courts were never closed. Many privately-owned golf courses have also remained open.

However, people partaking in either activity must adhere to social distancing policies. When reopening Patty Jewett and Valley Hi, the city issued several caveats right along with it, including no renting golf carts, no clubhouse access, no food and drink purchases, no driving range access. Tee times are further apart and players are to space out.

Same goes for pickleball: social distancing rules must be adhered to.

11 News received several calls over the weekend and on Monday from people concerned about the crowds at golf courses and pickleball courts. 11 News spoke with city Parks and Recreation Director Karen Palus, who said the city welcomes people getting outdoors for recreation, as officials understand the need for some normality right now.

"The governor and our mayor and others with the El Paso County Health Department want folks to be able to recreate and get outdoors. It's who we are as Coloradans, it's healthier for us mentally and physically to be outdoors."

But...

"If you're not following the proper rules and guidelines, not doing the things that they're asking us to do, we will have to make some modifications."

That means only golfing or playing pickleball with people from your household, which some players 11 News reporter Spencer Wilson spoke with admitted they weren't doing.

Bill Stephens, a self-described pickleball addict, said his group of friends tried to stay 6 feet away from each other and clean their hands and equipment after each game."

The public health order, however, is asking people to avoid being around anyone who isn't in their household. Palus says the same needs to go for golf, for pickleball, for hiking, for any outdoor activity.

"We recommend that they're playing with family members only, someone from the same household, as we're encouraging people to go out for walks and such. Would not encourage members from different houses to come together and play. ... If you and your family member want to go together and play, you can do so."

"We are monitoring, and if we do see consistent issues with the rule-following, we will take action," Palus said.

Don't ruin outdoor access for everyone else. Follow the rules: the time to play sports with friends will return before you know it -- now just isn't the time.