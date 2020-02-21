Investigation underway in Pueblo after police notice the condition of a dog and 2 cats

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak region took in three animals as they investigate the condition of the pets.

The humane society posted pictures of Butch, Gregio and Hedwig on Friday including the following caption:

"This is a sad story, but we are hoping for a happy ending!

Meet Butch, Gregio and Hedwig-- in order as pictured. They came to our Pueblo shelter after our Animal Law Enforcement (ALE) officers were called out to a house by Pueblo PD. When ALE arrived, they saw very poor living conditions, including lots of feces and urine. They also noted the animals all looked very ill and needed immediate veterinary care. As a result, their owner surrendered the animals to us, so we could provide them with the medical treatment they needed.

Butch, the eight-year-old dog, is very emaciated and his blood work shows signs of hypothyroidism. He has also been vomiting up and passing a foreign material, which looks like a leash, that he ingested before he came into our care. However, he has already gained a tiny bit of weight with us, and his x-rays show that he has no obstructions in his stomach. He is eating well, and his prognosis is good!

Gregio, a 13-year-old gray cat, had generalized emaciation due to chronic malnutrition, he was severely matted with ticks in his fur, and he had discharge coming out of his eyes and nose, indicating an upper respiratory infection. He also has a severe case of periodontal disease, meaning he will need most of his teeth removed due to decay. At this time, his prognosis is guarded, but he is on medication, he has a special diet, and he is gaining weight. We are hopeful for a recovery!

Hedwig, a 13-year-old white cat, arrived in similar condition to Gregio. Like her brother, she is also greatly emaciated, she has an upper respiratory infection, her fur was severely matted with ticks in it, and she will also need dental extraction due to tooth decay. In addition, her kidney levels are high, likely due to chronic dehydration. With her age and all these medial conditions, her prognosis according to our veterinarians is not good. We are currently making sure she is medicated, well-fed and comfortable while we monitor her progress. We are rooting for her!

While no charges have currently been filed against the owners of these three pets, it is still an ongoing investigation, and our officers are working to build a case. We will keep you updated, but in the meantime, please keep Butch, Gregio and Hedwig in your thoughts and send them your well wishes!

#HappyTailsHappyHearts"

The owners were not publicly identified by the humane society.