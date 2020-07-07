Report of a possible police impersonator in Colorado Springs, investigation underway

An investigation is underway in Colorado Springs following a report of a possible police impersonator near Palmer Park.

The incident happened on Tuesday just before noon. The caller said she was getting gas in the area of Maizeland and Academy. After leaving the parking lot in her car, she was pulled over at a business parking lot near Constitution and Academy. Police are reporting she was pulled over by a white, large car, with large emergency lights on top, chipped paint, and no official markings.

The man who stopped her was described as fairly tall and thin, had blonde patchy facial hair, blonde patchy facial hair, blonde eyebrows, prominent sideburns and was bald. The caller added the man spoke with "a bit of a southern accent."

Police also shared details on the way he was dressed. He was not wearing a gun belt or the tools commonly seen on a police officer's gun belt. He was not wearing a badge on his "incomplete" uniform, and there were no shoulder patches on his light-blue uniform shirt.

If you have any information, or surveillance footage from the area that could help police, call 719-444-7000.