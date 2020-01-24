Investigation complete for STEM school guard who mistakenly shot 2 students

The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office has completed the investigation into the STEM school security guard who mistakenly shot two students. However, he is also credited with detaining and disarming one of the alleged school shooters.

The DA's office said as part of an agreement, Shamson Sundara will do a restorative justice forum with the victims. It will be mediated by the DA's office.

Sundara was not supposed to be carrying a weapon on school grounds. He will not serve any jail time, but has been ordered to complete 50 hours of community service and has agreed to other conditions by the court. The DA's office said the agreement was reached in consultation with the victims, their families, the Douglas County School District and others.

Read the full statement from the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office below:

The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has concluded its investigation into allegations of possession and use of a weapon on Stem School grounds by Shamson Sundara, a school security guard at the time of the May 7, 2019 shooting.

Because the case against two suspects remains open and pending, and the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is only tasked with investigating the actions of the Mr. Sundara, the amount of information regarding the events of that day released by this office will be limited.

The investigation into Shamson Sundara’s alleged improper use of a weapon on school grounds has resulted in an agreement in which Mr. Sundara will enter into an adult diversion program. Part of that agreement will incorporate a restorative justice forum with the victims, which will be mediated by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. It should be noted that this agreement was reached in consultation with the injured victims and their families, law enforcement, and the Douglas County School District. Mr. Sundara will also complete 50 hours of Community Service and has agreed to comply with any conditions required by the Court. Upon successful completion of all terms and conditions, this diversion will be closed.

An investigation has revealed that Mr. Sundara detained and disarmed one of the alleged shooters in the school hallway, possibly preventing further injury and loss of life. Immediately after detaining the suspect, he saw an individual dressed in street clothes round the corner of the hallway and spotted the muzzle of a gun. Mr. Sundara fired two shots in the direction of the gun. Although both shots missed the subject, who turned out to be a law enforcement officer, they went through the wall of a classroom where students were gathered. Two students were struck, sustaining non-life threatening injuries. As soon as the law enforcement officers identified themselves, Mr. Sundara immediately and fully complied with their commands.

According to an employment contract with the school, Mr. Sundara was prohibited from carrying a weapon on the school grounds. Colorado Revised Statutes §18-1-704(2) provides that deadly physical force may be used only if a person reasonably believes a lesser degree of force is inadequate and: (a) The actor has reasonable ground to believe, and does believe, that he or another person is in imminent danger of being killed or of receiving great bodily injury. Although it was illegal for him to have a gun on the premises, our investigation has determined that his actions were in compliance with applicable law.