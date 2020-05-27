Inmate released early due to COVID-19 is now accused of attacking a woman, arrested in Colorado Springs

11 News partner CBS Denver is reporting an inmate who was released early due to COVID-19 concerns is now accused of a new crime and was arrested in Colorado Springs. Click here to read their original story.

CBS4 Reporter Dillon Thomas cited court records obtained by their news station stating Christopher Vecchiarelli was released from the Weld County Jail on April 7, following his attorney's accusations that incarceration in Weld County was increasing “risks and lethality of COVID-19.”

Vecchiarelli was first arrested on Sept. 2, 2018 for driving a motorcycle while impaired, with a minor riding without a helmet. He was sentenced to two years in jail for the DUI and child abuse case, with the second year being deferred and dismissed upon completion of a three year probation.

Vecchiarelli served 48 days in jail before being released. Since his release, he's accused of attacking and strangling a woman in Windsor. CBS Denver is reporting he was arrested in Colorado Springs on Monday and faces charges for the alleged attack along with allegations he violated his parole.