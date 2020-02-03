Inmate, jail staff member injured in assault at Fremont County Detention Center

An inmate and a staff member were injured in an assault at the Fremont County Detention Center over the weekend.

The assault reportedly involved four inmates and left one seriously hurt. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says the injured inmate was transported to a local hospital, while the other three inmates were placed under administrative lockdown.

It's not clear how the assault started or how the member of the jail staff was injured. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office said it was still investigating the incident and would not be releasing any additional information at this time.