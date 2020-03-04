Inmate dies in Florence prison

A 55-year-old inmate died over the weekend, the FCC Florence confirmed Wednesday.

William Eugene Boyd was found unresponsive at the Federal Correctional Institution Florence on Sunday. Staff attempted to resuscitate him and then EMS was called. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Boyd, 55, had been at FCI Florence since May 2019 serving a two-year sentence for violating the terms of his supervised release. Prior to that, he had served a 212-month sentence for bank robbery.

The circumstances of Boyd's death have not been released, but the prison says no staff or inmates were injured and "at no time was the public in danger."