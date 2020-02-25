Inmate attack caught on camera, man says he didn't get quick medical attention

An inmate says he doesn't feel like he got medical attention fast enough after he was beaten by another inmate.

In an 11 Call for Action Investigation, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office tells us, they're looking into the incident to make sure their deputies responded appropriately after Webbster Archuleta was beaten.

The inmate accused in the attack, Scott Polson, is facing a third degree assault charge.

The attack happened in a holding cell in the basement of the El Paso County Courthouse on February 3.

In each cell there's an emergency or 'panic' button that an inmate can push to get immediate help. Archuleta said deputies stopped responding even when he kept pushing that button.

"From my knees down is numb. I can't feel it," Archuleta told 11 News from his hospital bed right after the attack.

On the day of the attack, Archuleta had just gone before a judge for a probation violation. He was told he could bond out after he returned back to the jail.

Surveillance video from the holding cell shows Polson attacking Archuleta. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office report, Polson admitted to the attack, claiming Archuleta had shouted at an inmate to be quiet and he wanted to put Archuleta "in his place."

"I told him, I don't want no issues. I'm going home, I don't want no problems, please leave me alone," Archuleta told 11 News of the moments leading up to him being hit and kicked in the head.

Surveillance video shows after a few minutes, Archuleta is moved to a separate cell by himself. He claims that is when he started to feel the effects of his injuries.

After a few minutes, he pushes the emergency button. A deputy comes down, talks to him and leaves. The video given to KKTV does not have audio.

"Once I reported the assault and asked for medical help I feel like I should have been given medical. They should have brought in a nurse," said Archuleta.

According to the Sheriff's Office report, the regular nurse was off work and the back up nurse was out to lunch at the time of the attack. She was sent a text message asking her to come back immediately.

About 20 minutes after talking to the deputy, Archuleta is shown on surveillance pushing the emergency button three different times over a six minute time frame without any response from deputies.

"The time that this person was pushing the panic button, he had already been separated. His concerns were addressed. If he pushes it again, we will respond. However, if it's the same concern or issue, we will inform them that we are aware of it, we are looking into it," said Commander Joe Roybal, Detention Operations Commander for the El Paso County Jail.

A few minutes after the final time Archuleta pushes the emergency button, deputies return. According to deputies' reports, he told them that his head hurt and he wanted to press charges against the other inmate.

Archuleta told 11 News he also mentioned he wanted medical attention to deputies.

Surveillance video shows Archuleta stumbling while trying to get on his feet. When deputies help him leave his cell, he collapses.

The report said Archuleta suffered multiple seizures. Video shows, at that point, the nurse was with him. Around 17 minutes go by and then paramedics arrive.

"I think if I would have been brought to the emergency room sooner, they would have realized something was wrong. Who knows, maybe something could have been found sooner," Archuleta said.

The Sheriff's Office told 11 News, 'historically' the nurse at the courthouse will bring their lunch to work so they are available in case of an emergency.

KKTV reached out to the company where the nurse is employed, Wellpath, to ask what their policy is concerning employee breaks.

The only response Wellpath gave was a brief statement: "Wellpath’s policy for employee rest and meal breaks complies with all applicable federal and state laws."

We reached out to the Sheriff's Office this week to see what the status is on their investigation into the incident. We have not heard back as of Tuesday night.