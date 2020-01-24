WARNING GRAPHIC: El Paso County Sheriff's Office releases video of inmate death

Saturday morning officials announced that an inmate in the El Paso County Jail died while in custody.

The inmate died last Friday at about 9:50 p.m.

WARNING GRAPHIC: On Jan. 24, the sheriff's office released the video of the incident. You can watch it at the bottom of this article. While the incident may not appear gruesome, the video shows the moments the inmate rushed deputies and had the medical emergency.

Officials added that while in custody, the inmate was housed in the medical section at the time but died despite immediate life-saving measures.

On Wednesday, the inmate was identified as 44-year-old Brian Clark of Colorado Springs. Clark was being held at the jail on a warrant for indecent exposure.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the death and will release more information when it is available.

Click here for more information from 11 News partner The Gazette on 10 deputies who were placed on paid administrative leave for the death. The sheriff's office is reporting the death did involve the use of force.

“It does not indicate any wrongdoing by any stretch; it is just our policy,” Kirby said in regards to the deputies being placed on paid administrative leave.

The sergeants and deputies involved in the incident were all back to duty by Friday.

Before the video, the sheriff's office provided the following message:

This video is from the Medical Section at the El Paso County Jail on Friday, January 17, 2020 at approximately 9:18 PM. Inmate Clark rushed deputies, as they attempted to switch out a defective safety smock. A Call for assistance was made over the radio, and several deputies responded to Medical and assisted in restraining Inmate Clark for his safety and the safety of the deputies.

Inmate Clark continued to resist deputies up until the point he was put in the char. At that time, he suffered a major cardiac event, was wheeled into a trauma room where life-saving efforts were performed, yet unsuccessful."