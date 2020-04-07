Injury crash along Powers Boulevard in northeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night

Colorado Springs Police were asking the public to avoid an intersection on the northeast side of the city Tuesday night as they investigated an injury crash.

At about 6:25 p.m. police sent out a Tweet warning the crash had happened in the intersection of N. Powers Boulevard and Stetson Hills Boulevard. All of westbound Stetson Hills was closed at the time. The crash was impacting traffic in both the north and southbound lanes of Powers.

At least one person was taken to the hospital.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.