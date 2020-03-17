Information for potential jurors during coronavirus crisis

Colorado state courts say jurors can ask to postpone their jury duty in the wake of the unprecedented health crisis.

11 News spoke with Jon Sarche with the Colorado Judicial Department to break down what prospective jurors need to know for at least the next two weeks.

Sarche says jury commissioners are prepared to be flexible during the coronavirus outbreak, but they do still need jurors, as justice must continue and some of these trials must go on.

People are showing any potential coronavirus symptoms are asked not to come in.

People who are symptom-free, but may have reservations about being around people in this time of social distancing can find the link to the online postponement form on their jury summons.

Anyone planning to go to the courthouse should call the court before they go to make sure they are still needed.

People should also be aware that there are 22 districts in Colorado, each with their own populations and own needs, Sarche said.

Those websites will have individual orders that jurors should check as well. Pages to all of the districts' websites can be found https://www.courts.state.co.us/