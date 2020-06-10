In-N-Out Colorado Springs to hold grand opening June 27!

In-N-Out lovers, mark your calendars! Colorado Springs is just days away from the grand opening of its very first location!

The restaurant has announced it'll be holding grand opening festivities on Saturday, June 27 from 9 a.m.-noon. The event will include a grand opening ceremony, giveaways, deals and 25 chances to win free food for a year!

In-N-Out will be located at 1707 Spring Water Point near the corner of Interquest Parkway and Voyager Drive on the north end of the city.