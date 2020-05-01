Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Pueblo County home, same house where a bust was made in 2016

For the second time in less than five years, authorities found an illegal marijuana grow at the same house in Avondale.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office announced the most recent bust on Friday. Detectives seized 69 marijuana plants worth an estimated street value of $70,000. The sheriff's office is reporting the home was also the site of another unrelated illegal grow found in 2016.

The house sits at 315 Jane Street. Multiple tips from the public led authorities to the home. After executing a search warrant, 44 plants were found growing in the yard with 25 in a detached garage. State law allows up to 12 marijuana plants per household.

No arrests were made as of Friday night.

In 2016, two residents with ties to Cuba were arrested at the same house for an illegal grow.

Detectives learned the home was sold in 2017. The current homeowner lives in Florida.

“This is another example of a home that is nothing more than a grow house,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “These homes are set up and used exclusively for Black Market marijuana grow operations.”