Icy conditions result in 50-car pileup in Chicago

Photo: Chicago Fire Department
By  | 
Updated: Wed 6:06 AM, Apr 15, 2020

CHICAGO (KKTV) - Be glad your morning drive wasn't in Chicago Wednesday!

Snowy and icy conditions during the morning commute resulted in a 50-car pileup on I-90.

(If viewing on our app, click "Additional Content Available" to keep reading.)

Despite the massive number of vehicles, the Chicago Fire Department said only 14 people had to be taken to the hospital, and none of those patients' injuries were life-threatening.

The roadway was described as a "sheet of ice" at the time of the crash.

 