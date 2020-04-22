‘I know she felt loved’: Nurses, chaplain stay with dying COVID patient in Colorado Springs hospital

Hospitals are usually bustling.

“Normally, shift change is a buzz of activity,” said Roger Butts, a staff chaplain for Penrose-St. Francis.

But on April 10, which was Good Friday, things went quiet for Butts and two nurses.

“I got a call from the day charge nurse, and she said, ‘Roger, we have a patient that’s not looking good. Can you come up?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, of course I can.’”

The patient was an older woman diagnosed with the coronavirus. Her family lived out of state, and there was no way they would make it in time to say goodbye.

“Even if they get here at midnight or early tomorrow morning, it will probably be too late,” Butts remembered one of the nurses telling him.

So they stepped into action. The nurses got the woman’s family on the phone.

“It was our job in that moment to just hold the phone up to her ears and let her hear as we held her hand, let her hear from her family who could not possibly get here in time,” Butts said. “They couldn’t be there, but that phone call enabled her nephew to pray with her, her grandchildren to say goodbye to her, her children to say all they needed to say.”

Butts said he read to the woman from the book of Psalms while the two nurses made her feel loved.

“Through the course of the next 45 minutes, the last 45 minutes of her life, that day nurse, who had been there 12 hours, sat by her side, held her hand, looked into her eyes,” Butts said. “That night nurse, who had so much to do to get ready for her night, stayed with that patient and held her hand, looked into her eyes.”

In talking with the patient’s family, her support group learned that she loved big band music. So Butts played it for her from his phone.

“At the last 10 minutes of her life, as she was listening to her family say goodbye and as was being held by those nurses, she was also listening to big band music, which was her favorite.”

When the woman eventually passed away, even though she was hundreds of miles apart from her family, she died in a room filled with love.

“People have asked me, ‘What is the image of God that you’re holding right now?’ And it really is those two nurses just holding her hands, stroking her hair,” Butts said. “She felt held in God’s love. She felt held by those nurses and by me, and I just hope she felt comfort and peace in those last moments of her life.”

Centura Health is making sure all coronavirus patients can stay connected to friends and family. On Monday, the hospital system announced it would provide iPads for every COVID-19 patient room in each of its 17 hospitals.

“Being connected is key to healing. We can’t heal in isolation. We need community, and it helps patients to heal when they feel loved, when they feel cared about, when they feel valued,” said Father Timothy Corbley, the director of mission integration and spiritual care at Penrose-St. Francis.

Even for non-COVID patients, hospital staff is stepping up to make sure patients are still able to connect with the outside world since no visitors are allowed except for extreme circumstances.

Father Corbley said he’s been getting a lot of emails from family members and even the community at large wishing patients well.

“Prayer makes a huge difference when we’re in a critical place. When someone says they’re praying for you when you’re in a critical place that gives you hope, that gives you encouragement,” he said. “So the whole community are really drawn into our healing mission right now because of how they’re sending those messages of prayer and hope.”

Doctors, nurses and other medical professionals are feeling the love too. On April 14, signs that say “We honor & thank you” popped up outside of Penrose Hospital.