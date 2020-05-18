‘I hope they feel remorse’: Bullet comes inches from striking baby during S.C. shooting

A mother is calling it “heartbreaking” that a bullet fired during Sunday’s shooting on Ocean Boulevard came within inches of striking her 10-month-old daughter.

‘I hope they feel remorse’: Bullet comes inches from striking baby during Myrtle Beach shooting. (Source: WMBF, Gray News)

“It’s very heartbreaking to know that I could have lost my daughter due to gang violence,” Ashley Waller said.

A photo Waller posted to social media shows the rear passenger-side window right beside the car seat her daughter was strapped into was shattered. She said the bullet actually hit the car seat.

Thankfully, Waller, her husband and her child were not harmed during the shooting.

Four people have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. Police said all had gang affiliation in Chesterfield County.

Several people were injured, but none of the injuries were thought to be life-threatening, according to authorities.

Waller said she and her family were in Myrtle Beach visiting for the weekend after being homebound due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In light of the shooting, she said they would not be coming back.

“People want to act crazy and fire shots with families and kids and just so many innocent people around,” Waller said.

She added she posted the photos to social media because she wants those involved in the shooting to see what could have happened.

“I know they probably don’t but I hope they feel remorse for what they did,” Waller said.

Copyright 2020 Gray News via WMBF. All rights reserved.