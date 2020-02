US 24 has been reopened following a crash that happened Saturday. State patrol confirmed that an officer was involved in this crash.

That officer was taken to a hospital to be treated.

State patrol said the call came in before 9 a.m. They could not confirm where the officer was from or if more deputies were involved.

CDOT tweeted that the roads reopened just before 10:30 a.m.

This is a developing story.