Hundreds honor Donald Stratton on ground, in air, and on motorcycle for funeral

On Satuday, Colorado Springs said goodbye to an American hero.

USS Arizona survivor and World War II veteran Donald Stratton's funeral started at 10 am., and hundreds showed up to pay their respects, even in mid-air.

It's a different view from above, but the purpose was the same: honoring one of the remaining few from the Greatest Generation.

Donald Stratton held many titles: a veteran, a survivor, a hero. But to many, he was also a symbol of leadership and character.

"It comes from the heart, that's what its about. It's just our way of saying goodbye," Bill Klaers said. Klaers is the CEO and President of The National WWII Aviation Museum. He also piloted the flyover at Stratton's funeral.

As the WWII B-25 circled around the funeral, on the ground, family and friends spoke, wearing Hawaiian shirts and our nation's colors.

"He gave us his words, through All the Gallant Men, that will never be forgotten...and you will never be forgotten," Donald Stratton's son, Randy said.

Many honored him by sharing stories, talking about his accomplishments, or reminding everyone of his favorite saying.

"As was already said, and he would say to us grandkids as we'd walk out the door: don't do anything that you cannot do standing up in a hammock," granddaughter Jessika Caldwell said.

Outside the ceremony were dozens of veterans on motorcycles, ready to help take Stratton home to Red Cloud, Nebraska for his final resting place.

"Its great to just be here to support him and his family," Michael Watkins of American Legion Riders said. "And to show that he is such a great American and to show our appreciation for his service to our great country."

Whether it was on foot, in a police car, on a motorcycle, or in the sky, the droves of people that showed up say they'll never forget Stratton; just like he made it his life's goal to honor the men that didn't survive December 7, 1941.

"I'm very grateful. But I'm grateful more or less for the 1,117 men that we lost that day on the Arizona," Stratton said in an interview with KKTV in 2018. "Plus all the others in all the other wars."

Following the service, the Colorado Springs Police Department escorted the family and the casket. The police motorcade will go until the Monument area.

Then the veterans will continue to drive all the way to Red Cloud Nebraska, where Stratton is from. He will be buried there.

Numerous flags and people were lined along the route to honor the veteran as the motorcade passed through.

One of Stratton's friends also spoke at his funeral on Saturday. Eight-year-old Landon Knestrick from North Carolina spoke at the service.

Back in 2016, Landon heard the veteran's story and made it a goal to meet him. Even though Stratton lived in Colorado, and Landon lived in North Carolina, they developed a friendship.

"Thank you for being such a good friend to me. I love you and I hope you are enjoying making your shipmates laugh once again," Knestrick said. "I will never forget you and hope to be more like you as I grow up. I will always miss you. You will be my forever hero."

Stratton is survived by his brother Willie, his son Randy Stratton, his wife, Velma, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

To read Stratton's obituary, click here.