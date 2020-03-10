Bag of human remains found along Arkansas River

A homicide investigation is underway along the Arkansas River after a park ranger found a trash bag full of human remains Tuesday morning.

Police tell 11 News reporter Kasia Kerridge the ranger saw a "suspicious" bag along the river near the 200 block of Howard Avenue and peeked inside. He immediately called law enforcement when he saw what the bag's contents were.

A spokesperson with the Pueblo Police Department stresses it's still very early in the investigation, but that the remains could be those of Maria Cuevas-Garcia, who was murdered and stuffed in a suitcase last year. At the time she was found last October, Cuevas-Garcia's head, hands and feet were missing.

Police can confirm the remains belong to an adult, and may have been in the bag for weeks or months.

"I wouldn’t say it was hidden but there’s weeds around it. It’s a pretty steep embankment so I mean, you could be walking right by it and not even see it," said Sergeant Franklyn Ortega of PPD about the bag.

The scene was cleared as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. This article will be updated.