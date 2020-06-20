'Huge' fire reported at scrap yard in Pueblo

Updated: Sat 3:51 PM, Jun 20, 2020

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -- Authorities in Pueblo are responding to a fire near Santa Fe Ave and Santa Fe Drive Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Pueblo Sheriff's Office tells 11 News the fire started at a scrap yard.

A large plume of black smoke can be seen in the area.

A captain with the Pueblo Police Department tweeted a picture of the flames describing the fire as "huge" and asking people to avoid the area.

