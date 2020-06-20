'Huge' fire reported at scrap yard in Pueblo

Authorities in Pueblo are responding to a fire near Santa Fe Ave and Santa Fe Drive Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Pueblo Sheriff's Office tells 11 News the fire started at a scrap yard.

A large plume of black smoke can be seen in the area.

A captain with the Pueblo Police Department tweeted a picture of the flames describing the fire as "huge" and asking people to avoid the area.

Huge fire near Sante Fe Ave and Sante Fe Drive. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/TyLXSmaU6B — Captain Joe Garcia (@PPDWatch1Capt) June 20, 2020

