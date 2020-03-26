How to support artists in El Paso and Teller Counties impacted by COVID-19

Information from the Pikes Peak Community Foundation:

With the outbreak of COVID-19 and limits on large gatherings, individual artists across the country have seen their livelihoods disappear. In most cases, this artistic income is not eligible for state and federal unemployment relief. To support our artists and meet the unmet need, Pikes Peak Community Foundation and the Bee Vradenburg Foundation partnered to create the Artist Recovery Fund. The Artist Recovery Fund is designed to provide emergency support for individual artists and creative professionals in the Pikes Peak region.

Click here for more information, to donate and to apply for assistance. Click the donate tab in the upper-right hand corner of the page to give.\