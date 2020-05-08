How misinformation online can hurt the fight against COVID-19

We've never had more information right at our fingertips, but more doesn't always mean better.

Health care workers are dealing with a lot fighting coronavirus, but they're also up against other factors.

When doctors finish up a shift at any hospital, they are exhausted from a long day. But they aren't just fighting the battle of coronavirus; they are fighting misinformation. Social media is the perfect way to get information out fast, but that doesn't mean its all reliable.

"Social media is a place where all of that just runs rampant. Facebook or Instagram or somebody can take something down but it's going to pop up again cause somebody will have seen it and they'll repost it," Elizabeth Skewes, the chair of the journalism department at University of Colorado at Boulder said. "It's a constant game of whack-a-mole. "

Facebook posts with home remedies, conspiracy theories seem to be taking the place of experts.

"It is discouraging. You have this dichotomy and you see people all day who are scared and some very, very, sick people, and then you go home and look on Facebook and find that it seems like half the people out there don't think its real," Dr. Michael Roshon said.

Dr. Roshon at Penrose Hospital says it can also can be dangerous.

"There already have been deaths from people taking online remedies. It can be very, very unsafe. If there was a remedy, every doctor would be using it," he said.

The two say common sense is crucial.

"Let me look at multiple sources, because if I see the same information in four or five sources, then I probably can put some trust in it," Skewes said. "And if i'm just seeing something in one source, I should be skeptical."

There isn't some magic cure; Dr. Roshon says things like washing hands and social distancing help--not that article from a website you have never heard of.

"Yes there is fake news out there, yes there is misinformation, but there is also really good information. We know that by doing the things that we've done," he added.

Both Dr. Roshon and Skewes stressed the importance of using trusted websites like the Center for Disease Control, and the World Health Orgnaization. But if you have any questions, call your doctor.