How local restaurants are prepping to re-open dining rooms

Restaurants in El Paso county are getting ready to open their dining rooms, after the state approved a waiver to lift restrictions late Saturday night.

But there are a lot of restrictions they need to follow.

But just because they are allowed to, doesn't mean all are ready. Some are taking their time to make sure they get it right.

"It is, it's very exciting. I think we are already to go back to work. We are already to serve our community again," Ari Howard, who owns Streetcar520 said.

But that doesn't mean doors can just swing open. Streetcar520 is holding off on opening until Friday, to make sure they follow all the state guidelines, and so staff is ready.

"We again had pivot our entire operation. The staff has been absolutely amazing through this all and most of which I've been out of work for the past two and a half months, so coming back to a completely different operation after two and a half months of unknown it's a tricky little dance," Howard said.

When restaurant dining rooms had to shut down, they had to get creative. Streetcar520 for example revamped their entire menu to make food easier to carry out. But even though now their food is the same, they have to make some other changes.

"I'm trying to operate on him 50 pecent capacity. That means you know table six feet apart and wearing masks and glove-- which of course we will adhere to all the safety guidelines--it's just going to be a little less than hospitable when we approach I guess in hazmat outfits," she laughed.

Still, they are just happy to have a sense of normalcy back...even if its limited.

"We are really looking forward to friendly faces in the dining room. Going to be different for a while but that's OK it's only temporary. We are going to get right on through it."