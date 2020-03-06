How coronavirus is affecting Colorado Springs

Now that coronavirus is here in El Paso County, people are growing more and more concerned about getting sick.

some local grocery stores are even running out of supplies.

We've heard reports of toilet paper and some foods running low in area stores, but one local grocery store is running out of disinfectants like hand-sanitizer.

Not only that, but the owner of Mountain Mama Natural Foods in Colorado Springs says they are even running low on certain immune system boosting products. She says so far they have been able to order more and keep some stocked in the store, but people are coming and buying these items in bulk. This could contribute to a shortage in the future.

To help with the high demand, the store even posted a way to make your own hand-sanitizer.

"Out of the gate we've had someone grab nine at a time, six at a time," owner Julie Sasinka said. "A lot of them are out already, so we did post a DIY already on our Facebook and Instagram, so its pretty easy to make and a lot of people are coming in already for ingredients."

Experts say for hand-sanitizer to be effective, it needs to be over 60 percent alcohol content.

Washing your hands with soap and water works best.

How its affecting the Colorado Springs Airport

The Colorado Springs Airport says it has been working closely with local and federal partners, including El Paso County Public Health Department to make sure they are following the correct procedures.

It's also working to stop prevent the spread of germs in the terminal and have added more hand-sanitizing stations.

The airport has also increased cleaning efforts.

"Obviously there is a lot of fear with this virus and what comes with it and fear of the unknown," Public Communications Specialist Dana Schield said. "But we do know however that it is safe to travel and we want to encourage the public that it is still safe to travel and we are taking the proper procedures."

The Colorado Springs Airport isn't international, but they do have connections that are. However, any travel restrictions will come from the FAA.